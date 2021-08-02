Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €10.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €10.90 ($12.82) target price on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of Hamborner REIT stock opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.01. The stock has a market cap of $718.49 million and a P/E ratio of 36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hamborner REIT has a 1 year low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 1 year high of €9.55 ($11.24).

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.