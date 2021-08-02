Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Given a €10.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €10.90 ($12.82) target price on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of Hamborner REIT stock opened at €9.01 ($10.60) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.01. The stock has a market cap of $718.49 million and a P/E ratio of 36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hamborner REIT has a 1 year low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 1 year high of €9.55 ($11.24).
About Hamborner REIT
