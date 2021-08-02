Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rating Increased to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HLPPY opened at $13.19 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

