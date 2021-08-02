Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $8.64. 1,165,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $873.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

