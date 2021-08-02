Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.09 million.Harmonic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,784. The company has a market capitalization of $873.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

