Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.77 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.
Harmonic stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.64. 1,165,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,784. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.39 million, a P/E ratio of -57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
Featured Story: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.