Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.77 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

Harmonic stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.64. 1,165,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,784. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.39 million, a P/E ratio of -57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

