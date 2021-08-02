Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $809.41 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $809.41 million and $25.64 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00085769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.72 or 0.00811920 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,124,791,506 coins and its circulating supply is 10,421,967,506 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

