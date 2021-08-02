HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,001 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $121.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.29. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

