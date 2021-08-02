HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $116.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

