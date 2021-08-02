HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period.

SPHD opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.51. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

