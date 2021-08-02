HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $52.19 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63.

