HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,715 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Global X E-commerce ETF comprises about 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EBIZ opened at $31.73 on Monday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52.

