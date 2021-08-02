HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

HCI traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $101.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.34. The company has a market cap of $861.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

