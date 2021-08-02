Head-To-Head Analysis: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) vs. AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18% Alico 27.83% 0.74% 0.37%

This table compares AppHarvest and Alico’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Alico $92.51 million 3.07 $23.66 million ($0.24) -157.54

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AppHarvest and Alico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00

AppHarvest presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.04%. Alico has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Alico.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alico beats AppHarvest on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 99,760 acres of land located in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

