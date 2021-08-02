Head-To-Head Analysis: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) versus Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markforged and Palo Alto Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks $3.41 billion 11.40 -$267.00 million ($1.24) -321.81

Markforged has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palo Alto Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Markforged and Palo Alto Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 0 0 0 N/A Palo Alto Networks 1 1 25 0 2.89

Palo Alto Networks has a consensus price target of $412.42, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Markforged.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks -11.00% -10.65% -1.12%

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Markforged on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also offers subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, uniform resource locator filtering, malware and persistent threat, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall, as well as cyberattacks, threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company provides professional services, including architecture design and planning, configuration, and firewall migration, as well as online and in-classroom education training services, as well as support services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

