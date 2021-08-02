Head to Head Contrast: Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Copper Mountain Mining and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 7 0 3.00 Alamos Gold 1 2 6 0 2.56

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.64, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Alamos Gold has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.49%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 25.40% 11.19% Alamos Gold 2.71% 7.15% 5.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Alamos Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.38 $37.52 million N/A N/A Alamos Gold $748.10 million 4.27 $144.20 million $0.40 20.30

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Copper Mountain Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

