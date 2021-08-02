Head-To-Head Contrast: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC)

Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.26% 3.94% 2.49%

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 7.71 -$159.45 million $0.91 12.67

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trans-Pacific Aerospace and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $13.02, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

