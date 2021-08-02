Head to Head Review: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) versus Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Asensus Surgical and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asensus Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -1,288.65% -45.91% -39.01% Utah Medical Products 27.78% 12.54% 11.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Utah Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 172.13 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -3.71 Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.73 $10.80 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical.

Volatility & Risk

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Asensus Surgical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. Its products also comprise instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and manufacturer representatives. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

