HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 239,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 397,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 439,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $921.66 million, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

