Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report sales of $186.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.90 million to $192.10 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $119.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $751.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.10 million to $757.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $788.74 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $818.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.38. 2,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,814. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

