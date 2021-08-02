Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 200.84% and a negative net margin of 2,362.52%. Research analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

