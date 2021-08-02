Henry Schein (HSIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.700- EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

