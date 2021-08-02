Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

HESAY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.42. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $154.26.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

