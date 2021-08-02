Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hexcel Corp. ended the second quarter of 2021 on a mixed note, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues narrowly missing the same. It is implementing significant reductions in its U.S. workforce, as well as short-term cost-saving actions, to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, Hexcel and Safran expanded their contract for composite materials on commercial aircraft engines. Hexcel's shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, rapid COVID spread across the globe caused a notable decline in air travel, thereby hurting the company's operational results. Its commercial aerospace sales plunged 24.6% in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s industrial sales continued to be challenged by the pandemic’s impact and changes in its wind energy business.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $54.42 on Friday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

