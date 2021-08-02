Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.08-6.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.97-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.080-$6.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HRC. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.80.

HRC stock opened at $138.46 on Monday. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

