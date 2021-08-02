Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 85.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 188.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV opened at $40.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

