HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

