HM Payson & Co. Sells 419 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,894,000 after purchasing an additional 222,821 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $64.94 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.