Holo (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Holo has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $79.28 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00057529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.07 or 0.00810036 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091497 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

