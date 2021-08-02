Hologic, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 214.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

