Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

NYSE HMN opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

