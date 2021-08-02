Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

LON HWDN traded up GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 903.50 ($11.80). 879,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,585. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 828.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 915.60 ($11.96). The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.