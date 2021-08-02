HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 11,753 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,305 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

