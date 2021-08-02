HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 105,877 Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 105,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.80. Great Panther Mining Limited has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

