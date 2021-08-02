HRT Financial LP Invests $57,000 in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 118.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Phunware by 54.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Phunware by 236.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

PHUN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

PHUN opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 12.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Phunware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phunware news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

