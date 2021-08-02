HRT Financial LP Invests $91,000 in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in StoneMor by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in StoneMor in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. StoneMor Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.