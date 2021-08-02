HRT Financial LP Makes New $50,000 Investment in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Weidai during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEI opened at $0.98 on Monday. Weidai Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

