HRT Financial LP Makes New $71,000 Investment in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.16% of China HGS Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter worth $48,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of HGSH opened at $1.97 on Monday. China HGS Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

China HGS Real Estate Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

