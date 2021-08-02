HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 20,767 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Shares of Cellect Biotechnology stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.82. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.15.
Cellect Biotechnology Profile
