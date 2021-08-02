HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 20,767 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of Cellect Biotechnology stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.82. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Cellect Biotechnology Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

