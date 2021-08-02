HRT Financial LP Reduces Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,436 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 221,055 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $13,066,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $929.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

