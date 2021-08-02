HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HSBC. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HSBC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after buying an additional 76,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HSBC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,549,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.