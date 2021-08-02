Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Huttig Building Products stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 191,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.76. Huttig Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 57.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,357 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

