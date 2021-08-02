Hydra (HYDRA) One Day Volume Hits $454,791.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $61.15 million and approximately $454,791.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $15.85 or 0.00039975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00102787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,640.85 or 0.99986052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.97 or 0.00844891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,731,834 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.