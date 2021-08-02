Hyper Finance (HYFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33,159.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $747,106.59 and approximately $33,159.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00103425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00139313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.24 or 1.00059101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00842809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

