iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAFNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$51.39 price target (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.89. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

