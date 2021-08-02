IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 9,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. 1,747,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $50,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

