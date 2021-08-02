iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 53.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $26.05 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07.

