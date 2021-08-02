ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce $306.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.60 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $303.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $203.29 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.90.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

