IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

IDACORP has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $105.45 on Monday. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

