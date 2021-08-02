Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $47,718.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00102527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00138164 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00029660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.65 or 1.00078099 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,155,422 coins and its circulating supply is 46,643,928 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

