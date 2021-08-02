IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.200-$8.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.36 EPS.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $9.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $669.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $565.25.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total value of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

